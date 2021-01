Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 12:55 Hits: 0

The Justice Department has opened more than 275 investigations into the Capitol riot. Authorities say they are turning to the most serious crimes including assaults on law enforcement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/16/957593486/the-latest-on-the-federal-investigation-into-the-riot-at-the-capitol