My Pillow Guy Apparently Urged Trump To Declare Martial Law

Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021

Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford grabbed a shot of Lindell’s notes on his way into the Oval Office Friday: @MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021 As David Badash, of The New Civil Rights Movement, explained, we know Trump was in the Oval because a Marine was outside. Unfortunately, a good portion of Lindell’s notes was obscured but they mention “… Insurrection Act now as a result of the assault on the ... martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any …” and “...on Foreign Interference in the election. Trigger ... powers. Make clear this is China/Iran ... also used domestic actors.” Lindell also mentions moving Trump loyalist Kash Patel to the CIA. Fortunately, Lindell’s advice was not well received.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/my-pillow-guy-apparently-urged-trump