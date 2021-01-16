The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Capitol Hill Rioter Begs Trump For A Pardon

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

This wackadoodle, who took a private jet to get to DC, thinks she deserves a pardon because Trump told her to go (she has a point there) and that she's a victim in all this because she doesn't deserve to go to prison (uh..that's not how the things work), and that she's suffered enough because her real estate business has declined due to her newfound infamy as a Capitol Hill rioter. All of these awful human beings deserve the maximum penalty under the law, for if nothing else than to make an example of them and dissuade others in the future from being so irresponsible and reckless. Source: CBS, Dallas-Fort Worth North Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, who was seen in photos and video at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, arrived home Friday, Jan. 15 after turning herself in to authorities earlier in the day. ... Ryan, who took a private plane to Washington D.C. on the day of the riot, faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/capitol-hill-rioter-begs-trump-pardon

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version