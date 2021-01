Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Senate Democrats hope to conduct President Trump’s impeachment trial as swiftly as possible to avoid slowing the start of President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration, but Republicans have yet to show they will cooperate.Senate Democrats are...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/534339-democrats-looking-to-speed-through-senate-impeachment-trial