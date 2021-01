Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 22:57 Hits: 0

Professor Kathleen Belew explains how people on the mainstream right become radicalized, and why white nationalism grew so influential after the Vietnam War.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2021/01/15/957421470/when-white-extremism-seeps-into-the-mainstream