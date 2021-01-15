Speaker Pelosi Calls 'Camp Auschwitz' Capitol Trespasser A 'PUNK'

Articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's press conference Friday could hardly be considered one of her most historic or flashy. No viral moments, or calling out of reporters. But it was certainly as dramatic and consequential as they come, given her announcement of Lt. Gen. Russell Honoré as the leader of the investigation into the security failures that led to the horrific insurrection of the Capitol on January 6, and her personal reaction to seeing the rioters befoul Congress with their white supremacist filth. In particular, Speaker Pelosi focused on this piece of human trash: "So many disgusting images, but one figure of a man in a shirt with 'Auschwitz' on it. Auchwitz! To see this PUNK, with that shirt on and his anti-Semitism that he has bragged about, to be part of a white supremacist raid on this capitol, requires us to have an active action review, to assign responsibility to those who are part of organizing it and incentivizing it." John King and Dana Bash noted the unusualness of the Speaker of the House calling someone a "punk," but not in a critical way. Au contraire. King said, "She's right about the images. She's right about the images of the Auschwitz shirt, about the '6 Million Not Enough' t-shirts, the Confederate flag. In the United States Capitol, the word, 'punk.' It's not often you hear the Speaker of the House use the term 'punk.'"

