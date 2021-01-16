Joe Biden Brings Economic Justice To The Pandemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 16 January 2021 00:13 Hits: 3

Our Pals over at Electoral-Vote give us some good news about President-elect Handsome Joe Biden’s economic plans: It is called the “American Rescue Plan,” and it is only the first step in beating back the twin threats. The plan has three parts: $400 billion for more vaccines and testing and opening schools $1 trillion for relief to families through direct payments and unemployment benefits $440 billion for aid to states, local governments, and businesses The plan includes the goal of getting 100 million people vaccinated within 100 days and reopening all K-12 schools in that same time period. The plan also includes some things that many Democrats want but which have little to do with the pandemic, such as raising the minimum wage to $15/hr. It also adds $1,400 to the direct payments Congress has already approved, bringing them to the $2,000 that Donald Trump called for, while also expanding the group of people eligible. It also provides for 14 weeks of sick leave and medical leave for workers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/joe-biden-brings-economic-justice