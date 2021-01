Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 18:17 Hits: 5

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that Honoré, who commanded troops during Hurricane Katrina, would conduct a security review of the Capitol complex after last week's riot.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/insurrection-at-the-capitol/2021/01/15/957239755/pelosi-taps-honore-retired-military-leader-to-lead-capitol-security-review