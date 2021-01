Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 19:33 Hits: 6

The Biden transition team also announced that Dr. David Kessler will be the White House's chief science officer of COVID Response.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/01/15/957261530/biden-administration-will-rename-operation-warp-speed-citing-trump-failures