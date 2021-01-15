Ivanka And Jared Cost Taxpayers $144K By Refusing Bathrooms To Secret Service

Articles

The Washington Post has the receipts on the $100,000 (so far) of taxpayer money flushed down a toilet because the Kushners has refused to admit the Secret Service to their bathrooms. Note that Barack Obama and Mike Pence found ways to accommodate their protectors: Instructed not to use any of the half-dozen bathrooms inside the couple’s house, the Secret Service detail assigned to President Trump’s daughter and son-in-law spent months searching for a reliable restroom to use on the job, according to neighbors and law enforcement officials. After resorting to a porta-potty, as well as bathrooms at the nearby home of former president Barack Obama and the not-so-nearby residence of Vice President Pence, the agents finally found a toilet to call their own. Naturally, Prince and Princess Nepotism are lying about it: A White House spokesperson denied that Trump and Kushner restricted agents from their 5,000-square-foot home, with its six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and asserted that it was the Secret Service’s decision not to allow the protective detail inside. That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family’s request. …

