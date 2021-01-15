D.C. Cops Describe What It Was Like To Be Attacked By Capitol Hill Mob

Articles

CNN's New Day featured interviews this morning with police officers who were attacked last week. "We get to hear from the D.C. police officers who were attacked by that mob, including this one seen on video being crushed in a doorway by the terrorists. "And another seen here being attacked, tased, and surrounded by that bloodthirsty mob. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz is live in Washington with these extraordinary interviews," Alysin Camerota said. "Truly extraordinary, Alisyn, when you listen to these officers tell their story, the pain, the fear that they felt. For the first time, we're hearing from them and their the words they say, the picture they paint are certainly terrifying. Take a listen. MOB: USA! USA! "In last week's deadly coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol, a pro-Trump mob swarmed the building, outnumbering and battling police officers fighting to defend it." It was difficult to offer any resistance when you're only about 30 guys going up against 15,000. "D.C. Metro police officer Michael Fanone was in the group of officers at the west front entrance of the Capitol as rioters forced their way in. They eventually pushed them outside into the crowd, where Fanone says he was tasered several times."

