Marjorie Taylor Greene To File Biden Impeachment Articles On January 21

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 15 January 2021 15:27 Hits: 3

It's far likelier that this attention-seeking nutjob from Georgia will not finish her term in congress than Joe Biden will ever be impeached but it'll be interesting to see how many other nutjobs Greene can get to go along with her. I'm guessing not many want to associate themselves with her but who knows at this point. Source: The Hill Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday said she plans on filing articles of impeachment against President-elect Joe Biden on his first full day in office next week. During an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday evening, Greene, a vocal supporter of President Trump, said that she is planning on introducing a measure to impeach Biden on Jan. 21, one day after his inauguration. “I would like to announce on behalf of the American people, we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable, we cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, foreign Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies, so on Jan. 21, I will be filing articles of impeachment on Joe Biden,” Greene told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. Greene did not specify what the articles might charge Biden with.

