Some Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump are facing strong criticism from their constituents. In South Carolina, Republicans believe Rep. Tom Rice will lose to a GOP challenger next year.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/15/957141138/republicans-in-rep-rices-district-are-stunned-he-voted-to-impeach-trump