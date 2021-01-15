The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

In Unprecedented Move, US Ambassador to UN Meets Virtually with Taiwan President

Category: World Politics Hits: 9


U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft met virtually with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Wednesday night after her trip this week was canceled. Ties between the United States and Taiwan have been growing under the Trump administration, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week lifting restrictions on contacts between the two democracies. VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching has more on what comes next for the incoming administration.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/unprecedented-move-us-ambassador-un-meets-virtually-taiwan-president-4548056

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version