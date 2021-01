Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 12:01 Hits: 2

Georgia was ground zero for misinformation and attacks on election integrity, led by President Trump and a number of top Republicans in Georgia and beyond.

(Image credit: Stephen Fowler/Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/14/956521245/after-attacks-on-election-integrity-georgia-officials-work-to-rebuild-confidence