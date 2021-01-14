Fox News Reporter: U.S. Capitol Looks Like Baghdad's Green Zone

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021

Fox News National Security Reporter Jennifer Griffin told Neil Cavuto that armed MAGA protestors were threatening the country, and it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard. "The Capitol will be secure," she said after speaking to officials from the Pentagon, but the real concern is elsewhere. . "There will be a massive federal law enforcement and National Guard presence in the Capitol, but the threat according to the FBI is also in the 50 state capitals," she stressed. "There are armed protesters threatening state capitals so they will need law enforcement to protect them." "And it's all hands on deck between federal law enforcement and the National Guard," Griffin said. Speaking about the capital in Washington DC, she said, "This is a very hardened target. At this point it looks like the Green zone in Baghdad. It does not look like the US Capitol." This is truly a sad moment in the history of our country. Violent psychopathic white nationalists and every other fringe nut are revolting against the U.S. government because they lost a presidential election. Never forget: Donald Trump has a lot to do with this attempted coup perpetrated by his supporters, who believe crazed conspiracy theories and Ouija boards. Actually, I trust Ouija boards much more that Rudy Giuliani.

