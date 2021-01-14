The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Whoa, The Daily Show Compiles Violent Rhetoric Of 'Heroes Of The Insurrection'

What to know what incitement looks like? What to know who did it? The Daily Show provides this compilation of the Trump crime family, Fox News personalities, QAnon Congresspeople, and of course, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, as they used violent insurrectionist rhetoric and specifically invited their listeners to march to the Capitol on January 6. They did it. They fomented the failed coup against a free and fair election. Time to expel some members of Congress, and start an investigation (with DISCOVERY) of Fox News and who wrote the scripts for Lou Dobbs, Mark Levin, and Jeanine Pirro. CC: @FBI, indeed! cc:@FBI https://t.co/BDJdXaeWgA — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 14, 2021

