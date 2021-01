Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 14 January 2021 10:07 Hits: 10

President Trump has been impeached for the second time. The charge is inciting an insurrection. The article will now make its way to the Senate, which will not reconvene until next week.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/14/956705053/house-members-impeach-trump-a-2nd-time-citing-insurrection-at-capitol