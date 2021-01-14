The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why 10 Republicans Voted For Impeachment

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, HuffPost’s polling editor, Ariel Edwards-Levy, joined Galen and Perry to discuss why the second impeachment vote for President Trump broke down the way it did, what the different camps within the GOP are and what happens next.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-10-republicans-voted-for-impeachment/

