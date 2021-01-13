MAGA Terrorists Making Threats At All Levels Of Government

Articles

2021-01-13

CNN reported that Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) had received a threatening, profanity-laden voicemail after the MAGA Sedition Riot, warning him, among other things, that there would be a civil war and they would be coming to get him. These atrocities aren't just happening at a federal level either. States all over the country are activating the National Guard and otherwise preparing for problems during the next week, after being warned by the FBI that these domestic terrorists were coordinating actions to invade the state capitols. Taking it another step further, the Republican Party of St. Croix County, in Wisconsin, told people to prepare for war if they wanted peace and that it was time to remove "local leftist tyrants": Don't assume the events from the MAGA insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week led Republicans around the country to tone down their political rhetoric. Just visit the homepage for the St. Croix Republican Party. Scrawled across the top of the page is the Latin phrase "Si vis pacem, para bellum," which is followed by its translation: "If you want peace, prepare for war." Political patriots are then encouraged to join the "digital battlefield."

