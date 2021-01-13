Rep. Cori Bush Tells GOPers Who Won't Go Through Metal Detectors To 'Find Another Job'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Chris Hayes had newly-elected Congresswoman Cori Bush on last night to talk about House Republicans simply refusing to walk through metal detectors to get onto the floor. "There was a strange thing that happened on the floor tonight. I think due to security concerns, there were metal detectors placed for members to pass through on entrance into the House chamber itself. So that members who are carrying, Lauren Boebert, freshman member, who is very vocal about the fact she wants to carry -- there was a standoff and a bunch rushed through, and one knocked over, apparently, a Capitol Police officer or bumped into a Capitol Police officer, I should be precise in my language, and basically just evaded it and said, 'This doesn't apply to us.' "I know you're not there. That's what we know so far, more facts, but just your reaction to that. Many of the people are the kinds of people that voted, I think, to overturn the election." (Editor's note: I think he means Extra-White People.) "So when I went in, I didn't see that take place. There was a line of people that were waiting to go through the metal detectors. So in the place where I was, people were just waiting in line and we went through without incident," Bush said. "But for those that did that, first of all, we're talking about your job. Let's just look at it from the most basic level. If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform or you're not working today. Wherever you are, when you're told this is what you have to do, this is what you have to do or you're not working.

