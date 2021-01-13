Articles

Do Americans Support Removing Trump From Office?

By Aaron Bycoffe, Mary Radcliffe and Laura Bronner

An updating average of support for and opposition to removing Trump from office before the end of his term, accounting for each poll’s quality, recency and sample size

JAN. 6JAN. 8JAN. 10JAN. 12JAN. 14JAN. 16JAN. 18JAN. 20050100%Attack on theU.S. CapitolAttack on theU.S. CapitolBiden’sinaugurationBiden’sinaugurationJAN. 13, 2021JAN. 13, 202152.7% Support52.7% Support41.7% Don’t support41.7% Don’t support

We collected all the polls we could find that asked some version of a yes-or-no question about whether respondents supported removing Trump from office, though some polls also offered a “don’t know” or “no opinion” option. If the same poll asked more than one removal question (using different wording), we included both questions, but the results of those questions were averaged together, then input into the model, so the poll was not double counted.

Latest newsJAN. 13, 2021, AT 9:58 AM

Late Tuesday night, the House passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to remove President Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. This was a historic vote, FiveThirtyEight’s Perry Bacon Jr. wrote, because while the House has impeached three presidents (including Trump once before), it has never before suggested that a president’s Cabinet should remove him from office. But the vote was still largely symbolic in that Pence said in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prior to the vote that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment. The real question today, then, is what happens in the House’s vote to impeach, which Pelosi said would be held if Trump administration officials didn’t act within 24 hours of Tuesday’s resolution. A handful of House Republicans have come out in favor of impeachment, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also reported to believe that Trump has committed impeachable offenses, signaling that math for a Senate conviction might be different this time around, as some members of the GOP may sign on, though it’s still too soon to tell if Republicans will turn against the president en masse.

Support by party

An updating average of each partisan group’s support for removing Trump from office before the end of his term, accounting for each poll’s quality, recency and sample size

JAN. 6JAN. 8JAN. 10JAN. 12JAN. 14JAN. 16JAN. 18JAN. 20050100%Attack on theU.S. CapitolAttack on theU.S. CapitolBiden’sinaugurationBiden’sinaugurationJAN. 13, 2021JAN. 13, 202184.3% Democrats84.3% Democrats15.5% Republicans15.5% Republicans48.6% Independents48.6% Independents

The polls we included

We collected all the polls we could find that asked some version of a yes-or-no question about whether respondents supported measures that would result in Trump leaving office before the end of his term, including his resignation, use of the 25th Amendment, or impeachment and removal

POLLSTER SAMPLE YES NO MARGIN JAN. 11-12As you may know, this week the House of Representatives may consider impeaching Donald Trump, alleging: inciting violence against the government of the United States. Would you favor or oppose Donald Trump being impeached on these charges? B YouGov 1,521adults 55% 45% Yes +10 384Republicans 15% 85% No +70 487Democrats 88% 12% Yes +76 485independents 54% 46% Yes +8 JAN. 8-11Do you support or oppose the US House of Representatives impeaching President Trump for a second time? If impeached, President Trump would have a trial in the US Senate where Senators would listen to evidence and decided whether or not to remove President Trump from office. B YouGov 18,985adults 59% 32% Yes +27 JAN. 8-11Do you believe President Trump should resign from office before his term expires on January 20th? B/C Morning Consult 1,996registered voters 55% 38% Yes +17 595Republicans 19% 76% No +57 813Democrats 86% 10% Yes +76 588independents 50% 38% Yes +12 JAN. 8-11As you may know, the Constitution gives the House of Representatives the sole power to impeach the president. Once a president is impeached by the House of Representatives, the Senate has the sole power to legally try the president and, if convicted, remove the president from office. Would you approve or disapprove of the House of Representatives impeaching President Trump? B/C Morning Consult 1,996registered voters 52% 41% Yes +11 595Republicans 12% 82% No +70 813Democrats 86% 10% Yes +75 588independents 45% 40% Yes +4 JAN. 8-11Do you support or oppose Trump being removed from office before his term ends on January 20th? Global Strategy Group/GBAO/Navigator Research 1,000registered voters 53% 40% Yes +13

