Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:32 Hits: 3

Above is the MSNBC coverage which includes color commentary, of course. Here's the C-Span if you want gavel-to--gavel: [embed eid="43829" /]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/watch-live-second-impeachment-donald-trump