Panic Buttons In Ayanna Pressley's Office Were Ripped Out Before The Riot

Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021

It's becoming clear that the MAGA Sedition Riot had helpers inside the House of Representatives. Most horrifying, the chief of staff for Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts told The Boston Globe that the panic buttons in their office had been ripped out prior to the rioting. As people rushed out of other buildings on the Capitol grounds, staffers in Pressley’s office barricaded the entrance with furniture and water jugs that had piled up during the pandemic. Groh pulled out gas masks and looked for the special panic buttons in the office. “Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit,” she said, though they could come up with no rationale as to why. She had used them before and hadn’t switched offices since then. As they were escorted to several different secure locations, Groh and Pressley and her husband tried to remain calm and vigilant — not only of rioters but of officers they did not know or trust, she said. Combined with things like Rep. Clyburn saying people came to his private, unmarked office, and Rep. Sherrill saying bluntly that some GOP Reps led people on reconnaissance tours on the 5th?It sure looks terrible to me. Deeply, darkly terrible.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/panic-buttons-ayanna-pressleys-office-were