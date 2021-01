Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 07:56 Hits: 9

The case was the first abortion-related decision faced by the new conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in last year.

(Image credit: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/13/956279232/supreme-court-oks-white-house-request-to-limit-abortion-pill-access-during-pande