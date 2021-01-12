Tucker Carlson Manages To Interview Josh Hawley Without Any Mention Of MAGA Sedition Riots

Articles

To Tucker Carlson, the idea that a publisher canceled Sen. Hawley's book deal was more urgent and important to our nation than Hawley's role to help incite a riot and insurrection at the Capitol that left at least five people dead. As usual, conservative grievances must be explored first and foremost no matter whether people died by the actions of the supposed conservative that was aggrieved. Carlson and Sen. Hawley made a bogus argument about the 1st amendment as most Trump supporters do. Whether they are willfully ignorant, stupid or just liars, their discussions make it clear they don't understand the role the First Amendment plays in our government. But the backlash grievance-style politicians care not for facts, for reality or for the U.S. Constitution -- only conservative victim-hood.. Sen. Hawley's Big Lie: "Simon & Schuster didn't like me doing what Democrats did in 2001 and 2005 and 2017 when Democrat members of Congress objected during the certification process to try to have a debate about election integrity." Lie, lie, lie. I won't get into those three mild challenges from the Democratic Party because our readers know what they are, but in 2001 the entire presidential election was decided by 537 votes and was unceremoniously gifted to George W. Bush by the Supreme Court. Compare and contrast: Trump lost by 7 million votes -- swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin-- as well as losing red states Georgia and Arizona.

