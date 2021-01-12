Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Refuses Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Articles

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

President Donald J. Trump hosts the New England Patriots at the White House to celebrate their championship victory, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The New England Patriot's coach Bill Belichick and their owner Robert Kraft have been friends with Trump for years, but in this current climate any association with Trump is damaging. So when reports came that Belichick was going to get one of those Trumpy awards (Presidential Medal of Freedom) there was some outcry in the local media of Boston that he should not accept, and today he did just that, refused the award. A sign of just how toxic Trump has become. Source: Wall Street Journal New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump in the wake of the riots last week at the U.S. Capitol. Belichick, who has previously spoken publicly about his friendship with the president, was set to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor after Trump offered it over a week ago. That was before a mob of the president’s supporters laid siege to the Capitol, leaving five people dead.

