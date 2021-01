Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:07 Hits: 6

President Trump denied culpability for the violence and expressed no regret for comments made last week that many have criticized as being a catalyst for mob violence at the U.S. Capitol.

(Image credit: Alex Brandon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/12/956018842/trump-says-his-comments-ahead-of-capitol-riot-were-totally-appropriate