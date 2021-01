Chaos Update: Illegal Insurgents Plan Armed Protests At All State Capitols

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

And here we go again. Via ABC News: Starting this week and running through at least Inauguration Day, armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the U.S. Capitol, according to an internal FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News. The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. The group is also planning to “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump. "The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January," the bulletin read. "They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur." WSJ edit page: “A Trump im­peach­ment & trial aren’t in Biden’s in­ter­est. They would do noth­ing to calm par­ti­san di­vi­sions and might turn off mod­er­ates”Huffpost: Capitol police warn that fringe Trump supporters may be plotting to kill Democratshttps://t.co/glb9vgGqz4

