Ron Johnson Is Unfit For Office

People from all over the country and are calling for accountability from Wisconsin's dumb and corrupt senator, Ron Johnson, for his responsibility in the rise of domestic terrorism, which ultimately led up to the MAGA sedition riot in the US Capitol buildings last week. Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) was on MSNBC lays responsibility for the last few years of domestic terrorism right at RoJo's feet.

