Trump Takes No Responsibility For Riots - MSNBC Cuts Away

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 17:07 Hits: 9

MSNBC cut away from Donald Trump's helicopter presser the moment he refused to take any responsibility for the MAGA riots of last Wednesday. He also lied about the speech he gave prior to the riots. He's on tape telling the mob that if they don't fight for their country they'll lose it. Fleeing the White House for Texas to check out his facakta wall, Trump did explain there is "real" anger in America right now. But not because his followers stormed the Capitol building, leaving five people dead in their wake, but because big tech kicked Parler off their servers. Law enforcement feared multiple terrorist plots were being organized on Parler for the Biden inauguration, and Amazon noted that there was no way the Parler management had any control over their users. You'll recall that lack of comment moderation was a feature of Parler, not an accident. Kelly O'Donnell from CBS News asked, "What is your role in what happened at the Capitol? What is your personal responsibility?" Trump refused to take any responsibility and instead claimed many analysts (Manny Peeples tell me!) had gone over his taped remarks on Wednesday and what he said was "totally appropriate." As Trump veered into the BLM protests in the summer to deflect from his inciting the riot, MSNBC host Hallie Jackson cut away from Trump's words, She stated flatly that the network was cutting away because Trump was indulging in his "alternative reality."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/msnbc-cuts-away-from-trump-lying