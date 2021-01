Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 16:28 Hits: 1

The Houston Chronicle's editorial board is calling for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to resign after he helped lead the effort to challenge the 2020 election results in Congress.The Chronicle, which has been a vocal critic of Cruz over the years, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533478-houston-chronicle-calls-on-cruz-to-resign