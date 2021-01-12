Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 00:13 Hits: 5

A number of elements led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week: Trump’s incitement leading up to and on Jan. 6th, false claims made by Trump and many Republicans that the election was fraudulent, white nationalism, militia movements on and offline, a lack of preparation from law enforcement, and more. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew unpacks some of the forces behind the violence. They also discuss the calculations Democrats and Republicans are making about how to hold President Trump legally or politically accountable for the attack.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-led-to-the-attack-on-the-capitol/