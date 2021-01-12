The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Why Trump’s Second Impeachment Will Be A Political Test For Both Parties

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew unpacks some of the factors that contributed to a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. They also discuss the calculations being made by Democrats and Republicans about how to hold President Trump legally and/or politically accountable for the attack.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-trumps-second-impeachment-will-be-a-political-test-for-both-parties/

