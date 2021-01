Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 08:41 Hits: 17

The U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump this week, following the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters that left five people dead. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on Democrats' options for removing Trump just days before his term ends.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-house-vote-impeaching-trump-later-week-4545036