Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Monday that a House plan to vote this week to impeach President Trump is “ill-advised,” warning that there aren’t the votes in the Senate to convict the president."I think this is so ill-advised for Joe Biden...

