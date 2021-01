Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 23:30 Hits: 6

Money-in-politics groups have welcomed this unusually widespread — and self-initiated — reckoning by corporations over their own role in contributing to the nation's current political state.

(Image credit: Alfred Gescheidt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955709181/tech-giants-join-corporate-reckoning-over-political-spending