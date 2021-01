Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 00:18 Hits: 6

Democrats say it doesn't go far enough. Republicans say it goes too far. After armed protests in Lansing and a violent riot in D.C., Michigan's Capitol bans open carry, joining a majority of states.

(Image credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/11/955792090/after-violent-mobs-in-d-c-michigan-bans-open-carry-in-state-capitol