Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 05:10 Hits: 17

President Trump was supposed to present the New England Patriots coach with the highest civilian honor this week. But following the violent protests at the Capitol last week, he declined.

(Image credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

