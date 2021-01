Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 12:30 Hits: 1

William Burns worked for decades at the State Department. President-elect Joe Biden says he "shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical."

(Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for National Committee on American Foreign Policy )

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/biden-transition-updates/2021/01/11/955588842/william-burns-is-bidens-pick-to-lead-cia