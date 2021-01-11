New York State Bar Association May Dis-Bar Rudy Giuliani

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 18:06 Hits: 7

Here at Crooksandliars.com, I have written many posts regarding Rudy Giuliani's behavior and conduct as the supposed personal attorney of Donald Trump. Without detailing all of his immoral actions these last four years, his recent behavior during the #StoptheSteal conspiracy movement, Giuliani helped motivate Trump's most ardent MAGA supporters to descend on Washington DC and engage in "trial by combat" at what was billed as the "Wild Protest". During Trump's despicable speech on January 6, Giuliani was a speaker at the event, making these seditious remarks: "Who hides evidence? Criminals hide evidence... So let's have trial by combat." And deadly combat is what America had after the speeches ended. Trump told his minions to go to the Capitol and revolt against the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory. At long last, the NYSBA is taking action against Rudy's lack of professionalism.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/new-york-state-bar-association-launches