Sean Patrick Maloney Condemns Cowardly Corporations: 'Both Sides' Don't

As someone whose podcast actually has "Both Sides Don't" merch, this is very welcome. Sean Patrick Maloney takes corporations to task for stopping contributions to "BOTH SIDES" after the REPUBLICAN attack on our democracy. Stephanie Ruhle is tweeting the companies and their contribution decisions in light of last week. (Needless to say, it's thanks to Citizens United that this kind of political bribery is legal in the first place. I'm for ending all of it, but if we can't do that today, punishing Democrats for the actions of Trump and HIS political party is cowardly AF.) The list of companies temporarily halting ALL political contributions is growing:- Facebook - Microsoft - Ford Dow & Amex are halting contributions SPECIFICALLY to those whore voted against certifying the election. — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 11, 2021 Both sides don't.

