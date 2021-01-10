Devin Nunes Whines That 'Republicans Have No Way To Communicate' Without Parler

Articles

Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021

If only Rep. Devin Nunes had somewhere like a television station to run to so he could communicate with other conservatives. After the news that Amazon is booting the far right social media site Parler off of its web hosting service, Nunes ran to Fox "news" to gripe to host Maria Bartiromo about how terrible it is that they will no longer have the platform to spread their lies and hatred unabated. Here's his response when asked to weigh in on the news. NUNES: Well Maria, when I wrote the book I was hoping to warn Americans so that they would vote right and that maybe this wouldn't happen and this could be prevented. Unfortunately it's far worse than what I could even imagine. The effect of this is that there is no longer a free and open social media company or site for any American to get on any longer, because these big companies, Apple, Amazon, Google, they have just destroyed a what was likely, Parler is likely a billion dollar company. Poof it's gone. But it's more than just the financial aspect to that. Republicans have no way to communicate. If, and it doesn't even matter if you're Republican or conservative, if you don't want to be regulated by left-wingers that are at Twitter and Facebook and Instagram, where you get shadow-banned, nobody gets to see you, nobody gets to see you, they get to decide what's violent or not violent. It's preposterous.

