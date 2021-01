Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:43 Hits: 1

Sen. Ted Cruz played a role in amplifying the false claims of voter fraud that drove the insurrection at the Capitol. Now the question is whether he faces political consequences at home.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/10/955384336/senator-ted-cruz-faces-backlash-for-his-role-in-the-capitol-violence