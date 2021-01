Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 19:29 Hits: 11

In an emotional video posted to Twitter, the former governor and Austrian immigrant says the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol "trampled the very principles on which our country was founded."

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gal)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/congress-electoral-college-tally-live-updates/2021/01/10/955435826/recalling-nazis-from-his-childhood-arnold-schwarzenegger-decries-the-capitol-ass