Angry Trumpers Berate Lindsey Graham As 'Traitor' And 'Human Garbage' At Airport

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 15:45 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham may have the softer features and voice of what was once considered a gentlemen in the antebellum South, but he has long been a raving hypocrite. Like the rest of his political party, he sold what was left of his faux integrity when he did a 180 degree turn and became one of the many Trump bootlickers. Graham’s turnaround came after his very public attacks on Trump as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,” in 2015. He then turned around and became a defender of the transparently corrupt 45th president of the United States just a few months later.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/angry-trumpers-berate-lindsey-graham