MSNBC Host Allows SC GOP Rep To Play The 'Both Sides' Game In Response To Trump's Insurrection

Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021

Freshman Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has put up with threats of violence from Trump supporters and was badly shaken by the attack when the lunatics stormed the Capitol building this week, but that didn't stop her from playing the "both sides" game on who needs to tone down their rhetoric. This is also your reminder that MSNBC is not a "liberal" network, even though they do have some liberal hosts, and that some of their hosts, like Alex Witt in the clip above, are every bit as awful as the propagandists on Fox "news," when they let false equivalencies like this one go with no push back. Note to Alex Witt. When someone pulls this crap, there is no equivalence between people who are out there protesting because they're tired of police brutality and would like some accountability for once when law enforcement kills another unarmed person of color, and the people who stormed the Capitol and literally wanted to kill and hang members of Congress and try to force them to overturn an election for Donald Trump that he lost.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/msnbc-host-allows-sc-gop-rep-play-both