Jim Jordan Follows Up Election Challenge By Saying Impeachment 'Not Healthy For The Nation'

Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021

After trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Sunday argued that impeaching President Donald Trump for inciting a riot is "not healthy for the nation." Jordan, who had officially objected to the results of the Electoral College, repeatedly insisted during a Fox News interview that now is the time to unify the country. "What happened [with the riot] Wednesday is wrong, it's as wrong as wrong can be," Jordan said. "But I hope the Democrats don't go down this road [with impeachment], we don't know they're going to. Let's hope that they do not do that." "Now the Democrats are going to try to remove the president from office just seven days before he's set to leave anyway," he continued. "I do not see how that unifies the country." Jordan pleaded with President-elect Joe Biden to give a speech defending Trump. "Let's bring the country together and move forward, and return to being this America, the greatest nation ever," he remarked. "That's where we need to focus." "For the good of the country, I think it makes sense for Vice President Biden to do that," the Ohio Republican said. "I think [impeachment has] real constitutional problems but most importantly, it's not healthy for the nation."

