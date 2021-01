Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 22:18 Hits: 6

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Charlottesville, Va., Mayor Michael Signer about this week's assault on the U.S. Capitol and lessons from his dealings with white extremists.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/09/955306546/ex-charlottesville-mayor-recalls-2017-lessons-on-far-right-extremism