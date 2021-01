Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 January 2021 18:46 Hits: 11

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the likely incoming chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is calling on mobile carriers and social media companies to preserve content and data connected with Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the CapitolWarner’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533489-senate-democrat-tells-facebook-to-preserve-digital-evidence-from-capitol-riot